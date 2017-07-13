Freeman named new chief clinical officer

Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN) President and CEO John M. Murphy has announced the appointment of Richard Freeman to the newly created and expanded role of chief clinical officer. Freeman will oversee all medical administration and clinical functions for the hospitals, physician hospital organization and medical group.

Freeman joins WCHN from Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems. He earned a master’s degree and a doctorate from the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health. He completed medical school at the University of Maryland and a residency at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.