Ferreira joins Webster Bank

Waterbury-based Webster Bank has named Alice Ferreira as senior vice president of corporate communications and public affairs. Ferreira is responsible for all external and internal communications, public relations and government affairs for the bank, and will oversee the bank’s community affairs and philanthropy efforts. She reports to Dawn C. Morris who is the executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Ferreira was with UnitedHealthcare, where she was vice president, corporate communications for its Medicaid Division. Prior to that, she was director of corporate communications for HealthNet’s Northeast Division.

Ferreira, a native of Trumbull, serves as honorary chair of the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport and is a member of the board of directors of the American Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island.