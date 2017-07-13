DiMatteo named to hall of fame

Kim DiMatteo, a partner and vice president at DiMatteo Group in Shelton, was recently inducted into the 2017 Fairfield County Hall of Fame by the Home Builders and Remodelers Association (HBRA). DiMatteo has been in the insurance industry for more than 27 years. She was one of only two HBRA members recognized for the Hall of Fame honor at its annual meeting, held at the Greenwich Hyatt. The other was Gary Fanali of City Carting & Recycling in Stamford.

Gina Calabro, CEO of HBRA of Fairfield County, explained that criteria for the honor, including being “a member who has demonstrated consistent dedication and service over an extended period of years (minimum of five years of membership/ service); and one who has made extraordinary contributions of their time, financial resources and outstanding leadership skills in direct service to the HBRA, and whose service has had a significant impact on the HBRA.”