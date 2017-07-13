Four join Greenwich Hospital

Greenwich Hospital, a member of Yale New Haven Health, has announced the appointment of four physicians to its active medical staff.

Edra L. Stern of Stamford joins the department of internal medicine. A graduate of Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Stern will treat patients at 44 W. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich.

Miriam Harel of West Hartford joins the department of surgery’s pediatric urology section. She earned her medical degree from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and will treat patients at Pediatric Urology Associates’ offices at 1200 High Ridge Road in Stamford, 399 Farmington Ave. in Farmington, and 150 White Plains Road in Tarrytown, New York.

Ana P. Echeverri of Port Chester, N.Y., joins the department of medicine. She earned her medical degree from the Technology Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec)/ School of Medicine and will treat patients at The Doctors Office, 31 River Road in Cos Cob.

Michael E. Chen of Stamford joins the department of medicine’s cardiology section. He earned his medical degree at The University of Michigan and will treat patients at Yale New Haven Hospital, 20 York St. in New Haven and Yale Cardiology at 800 Howard Ave. in New Haven.