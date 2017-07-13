Ibsen receives dental award

Olga A.C. Ibsen, an adjunct professor at Fones School of Dental Hygiene at the University of Bridgeport, has received the 2017 Esther Wilkins Lifetime Achievement Award. It was presented at the American Dental Hygienists’ Association 94th Annual Session in Jacksonville, Florida.

The award is presented each year to recognize the distinguished career of a worthy individual who has consistently and effectively contributed to the enrichment of the dental hygiene profession.

Ibsen is co-author of a dental hygiene textbook that has been used by more than 300,000 dental hygiene students and practitioners, including those in her course at the University of Bridgeport.