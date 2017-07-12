The Spray Market buys 330 Pine Street in Bridgeport for $1M

The Spray Market, a Brooklyn-based company specializing in the application and installation of spray polyurethane foam, has bought 330 Pine St. in Bridgeport.

The 14,500-square-foot industrial property had been leased to The Spray Market, which exercised its option to buy it for $1 million, or just under $70 per square foot. Attorney Mark Wallman of Brenner, Saltzman & Wallman LLP in New Haven was counsel for the seller, while Bruce Wettenstein, partner with Vidal/Wettenstein, was the listing broker and Bob Miller represented the tenant.

According to its website, The Spray Market “is both a retail source and an informational resource to spray polyurethane foam contractors.”

The company carries materials, equipment and parts and “offers expert repairs and custom rig builds and provides generational support as well as certification training” to polyurethane foam contractors.