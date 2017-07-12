WalletHub study finds Connecticut is the most energy-expensive state

When it comes to energy costs, Connecticut can be an expensive place to live – and a new study by WalletHub identified the Nutmeg State as the most energy-expensive state, with an average monthly energy bill of $380.
The WalletHub study found Connecticut had the nation’s second-highest home heating oil costs ($76 per month) and the third-highest monthly electric costs ($166 per month). But residents using natural gas were somewhat luckier, as the state placed 19th with an average $39 per month natural gas cost.
Outside of the home, Connecticut ranked 35th for monthly motor fuel costs, with an average of $99 per month.