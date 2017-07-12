WalletHub study finds Connecticut is the most energy-expensive state

The Nutmeg State has the second highest home heating oil costs and the third highest monthly electric costs.

When it comes to energy costs, Connecticut can be an expensive place to live – and a new study by WalletHub identified the Nutmeg State as the most energy-expensive state, with an average monthly energy bill of $380.

The WalletHub study found Connecticut had the nation’s second-highest home heating oil costs ($76 per month) and the third-highest monthly electric costs ($166 per month). But residents using natural gas were somewhat luckier, as the state placed 19th with an average $39 per month natural gas cost.

Outside of the home, Connecticut ranked 35th for monthly motor fuel costs, with an average of $99 per month.