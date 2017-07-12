Eversource signs $25M natural gas expansion deal with New Canaan

Eversource has signed a $25 million agreement with the town of New Canaan for a three-year project that will expand its gas distribution system.

The New Canaan project will initially involve the installation of 4.7 miles of underground pipeline along a proposed route that includes State Route 106 and South Avenue (Route 124) to connect natural gas to New Canaan’s downtown business district, New Canaan High School, Saxe Middle School, South Elementary School, Waveny Care Center and the New Canaan YMCA. Eversource stated that it would begin a series of neighborhood forums later this summer to provide details on the project and information on the natural gas conversion process.

“A lot of hard work and conversations took place to make this happen and I am delighted that natural gas expansion is here,” said Town of New Canaan First Selectman Rob Mallozzi. “It is a tremendous opportunity for our community and one that will benefit us for many years to come.”