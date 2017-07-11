WSHU revokes licensing agreement for WSTC-AM radio station

WSHU, the Sacred Heart University-owned radio station, has terminated its licensing agreement with Stamford’s VGR Radio Agency for WSTC-AM 1400.

WSHU bought WSTC from Cox Media Group in 2011, but according to the media trade journal Current it sought to sell the station last year due to low listenership. It entered into an agreement with VGR in May 2016, which broadcast local news and traffic along with retro music programming. However, WSHU revoked its agreement on July 9, claiming that VGR had failed to honor the financial terms of its agreement.

In a Facebook posting, WSTC’s director of operations Mike Raub wrote the station’s programming will revert to the National Public Radio offerings broadcast on WSHU. He also vowed to continue the mission of local broadcasting for Fairfield County.

“If you know anything about me, you know that providing the area with a local radio voice has been a dream of mine for a decade,” Raub wrote. “During this last arrangement, we crafted a station that I am extremely proud of. We were lucky enough to partner with so many like-minded people who shared our dream and I thank each of you for what you gave us. There are those who feel that this market isn’t able to support local product, but even now I refuse to believe that. Hopefully, I will again soon be working with you to help bring our community closer through radio.”