Housatonic Community College debuts surgical technology program

Housatonic Community College will begin offering classes in its fall semester for a surgical technology program. The program, which originated at the now-closed Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing, will be part of the curriculum leading to the school’s Associate Degree in Surgical Technology.

In preparation for the program, the college is constructing a classroom designed to simulate the operating room environment. The new program, which is the only one of its kind being offered by a Connecticut college, will be limited to 30 students. The application deadline for the fall semester is July 31.

According to a course description, the surgical technology program “prepares students to be competent entry-level surgical technologists in the cognitive, psychomotor and affective learning domains. Graduates will qualify to become certified through the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting examination.”