Conn. DECD to streamline process for entrepreneurs registering businesses

Gov. Dannel Malloy has signed a law requiring Connecticut to promote its electronic business portal to encourage entrepreneurship and simplify how a business is registered with the state.

Effective Oct. 1., House Bill 7230 requires Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith to market the portal, which appears on Secretary of State Denise Merrill’s website, to business owners. Smith is also required to work with Merrill’s office on identifying ways to make using the portal easier.

The portal is designed to help business owners obtain necessary licenses and permits, identify taxes and other revenue possibilities and benefits, and find relevant state financial incentives and programs.