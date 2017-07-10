L.A. Tavern opens in Black Rock section of Bridgeport

The new eatery promises "traditional dishes from different regions."

L.A. Tavern, a restaurant promising “sensorial taste experience with delicious, balanced dishes,” has opened at 2810 Fairfield Ave. in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport.

The restaurant’s website highlights “traditional dishes from different regions,” adding that it will be buying seasonal produce from local farms while “importing unique ingredients to enhance the American-Latin flavor of our dishes.” Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim presided at a July 5 opening ceremony at the eatery, which is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

L.A. Tavern takes over the space previously occupied by the Mexican restaurant Hacienda Villa, which opened in April 2013 and closed three years later.