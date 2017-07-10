Coastal Orthopaedics signs lease at Westport Center for Health

Orthopedic group will occupy an entire floor at the 38,000-square-foot medical office complex.

Coastal Orthopaedics, a member of the OrthoConnecticut orthopedic group, has signed a lease to occupy an entire floor at the Westport Center for Health, a 38,000-square-foot medical office campus at 321-329 Riverside Ave. in Westport.

“This new office allows us to provide improved convenience to our existing and new patients alongside a group of highly acclaimed medical providers,” said David Greenfield, CEO of OrthoConnecticut. Coastal Orthopaedics also operates four offices in Norwalk and one in Darien.

Avison Young’s Sean McDonnell represented the property’s owner, The David Cos., in the transaction, while Jeff Gage and Tom Pajolek of CBRE represented Coastal Orthopedics.