Cultural Alliance of Western Conn. nets $12,500 award

The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut has been awarded $12,500 by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation to support its operations.

Housed at 287 Main St. in Danbury, the organization promotes and advocates for arts, history, and culture as a primary driver of the economy and as an enriching influence for communities and people. The Cultural Alliance serves 10 towns: Danbury, Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield, and Sherman.

Funding for the 501(c)(3) group is provided by the Connecticut Office of the Arts, as well as by public and private funding, corporate sponsors, and its 290 members.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in the county, and has awarded $197.8 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond.