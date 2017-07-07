Olerio named to board

John Olerio, senior vice president and director of Webster Investment Services in Waterbury has been appointed to the board of directors of the Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA).

BISA is a trade organization that supports member firms and financial professionals involved in the marketing, sales and distribution of securities, insurance and other financial products and services through banks. Members also include bank subsidiaries, third-party marketing companies and firms providing products, technology and services.

Olerio said the organization plays a critical role in helping the bank investments industry grow and evolve during unprecedented periods of change and opportunity. “I am honored,” he said, “to be named to the BISA board and excited to contribute to the BISA vision and mission.”

Olerio has been with Webster Bank since 1997. He was national sales manager for Webster Investments before being named director in 2015. He leads a team of 63 financial planning consultants.