John Fortuna Jr. has joined Moneco Advisors, a financial planning and wealth management firm in Fairfield, as a licensed investment adviser representative.

He began working in the financial services industry in 1968. At Moneco, Fortuna helps clients transition from their careers to retirement. He also works with several local family-oriented foundations.

For more than 30 years, Fortuna worked at Janney Montgomery Scott. Before that, he was at T.L. Watson and Co. for more than 10 years.