Brescia promoted at Cartus

Danbury-based Cartus Corp., a provider of global relocation services, has announced the promotion of Michele Brescia to vice president of client services.

Brescia joined Cartus in 1996 and has held key positions in finance and accounting, account management and operations. She has worked at Cartus offices in Canada, the United Kingdom and Singapore. In her current role, she is responsible for a portfolio of Fortune 100 multinational companies, including firms in the biotechnology, engineering, food/beverage, financial, consumer goods, oil/gas and power industries.

In addition to her day-to-day responsibilities, Brescia serves on the board of the company’s foundation, Cartus Cares.