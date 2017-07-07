Varkey cited as corporate leader

Prathibha Varkey, president and chief executive officer of Yale New Haven Health Northeast Medical Group, was chosen as “corporate leader” in the annual Women of Influence awards.

Varkey was recognized at an awards ceremony during the Women in Business Conference that was held at the Greenwich Country Club. The award honors women business leaders who innovate and succeed in their area of expertise.

“It is a humbling honor and a delight to accept this award on behalf of the patients we serve and the teams that make the magic happen at Yale New Haven Health,” said Varkey, who lives in Westport.

“Dr. Varkey’s commitment to improve the health of the communities we serve is evident by her strong leadership and ability to expand our network of primary care physicians throughout the region,” said Christopher O’Connor, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Yale New Haven Health, who attended the event with about 20 colleagues. Varkey’s parents, visiting from India, also were on hand to congratulate their daughter.