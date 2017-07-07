Grant supports education program

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk announced that it received a $1,000 grant from the First County Bank Foundation in support of the museum’s education program. The grant will provide support to the mansion’s education program, which serves as a pool for teachers and students looking for a hands-on approach to learning history, art, science and technology. The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is a National Historic Landmark.

Museum Chairman Patsy Brescia said, “We are very grateful to First County Bank Foundation for supporting our Education Program and for helping us in our mission of fostering education for students that might not otherwise have an opportunity to visit a National Historic Landmark.”

The foundation was established in 2001 to honor the bank’s 150th anniversary. It contributes to nonprofits that support community and economic development, increase the availability of affordable housing and have programs supporting quality of life and educational enrichment for families and children.