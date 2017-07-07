Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Cooper joins McGivney board

Cooper joins McGivney board

Stephen E. Cooper.

Attorney Stephen E. Cooper has joined the board of directors of The McGivney Community Center, a nonprofit that fosters academic success and self-esteem in Bridgeport’s youth.

Cooper is with the Robinson+Cole law firm’s business section. His practice involves all aspects of corporate and transactional law.

The McGivney Center was born a quarter of a century ago when three people looked at the streets on the east side of Bridgeport from the viewpoint of a child and realized that there was little room for optimism. Gangs were a menace and Jersey barriers were creating a maze for traffic in an effort to help control drug dealing. The three solicited funds from General Electric to renovate an empty building for use as a recreational haven for neighborhood children. From 50 children attending the first year’s summer program, the center has grown to regularly serve more than 400.

