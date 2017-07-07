Cooper joins McGivney board

Attorney Stephen E. Cooper has joined the board of directors of The McGivney Community Center, a nonprofit that fosters academic success and self-esteem in Bridgeport’s youth.

Cooper is with the Robinson+Cole law firm’s business section. His practice involves all aspects of corporate and transactional law.

The McGivney Center was born a quarter of a century ago when three people looked at the streets on the east side of Bridgeport from the viewpoint of a child and realized that there was little room for optimism. Gangs were a menace and Jersey barriers were creating a maze for traffic in an effort to help control drug dealing. The three solicited funds from General Electric to renovate an empty building for use as a recreational haven for neighborhood children. From 50 children attending the first year’s summer program, the center has grown to regularly serve more than 400.