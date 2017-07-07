Parenting skills for dads

The Exchange Club Parenting Skills Center in Stamford is helping fathers become more involved in their children’s lives through National Fatherhood Initiative’s (NFI) 24/7 Dad program.

The club is offering a 12-session workshop that will give a group of men the parenting, relationship and communications skills they need to be involved, responsible and committed fathers. The program is being facilitated by Donna Miller, executive director; Jennifer Garcia, office manager and parent educator; and Cristian Campos, parent educator of the Exchange Club Parenting Skills Center.

“It is tremendous to watch the fathers’ attitudes shift toward their children and their significant others in a positive way while in this program. It is especially wonderful to watch the fathers’ relationship with themselves become stronger as they realize how important they are to their family,” said Garcia.