Cancer survivors get together

Greenwich Hospital staged a celebration called “Soar into Survivorship” on June 30 that brought together more than 100 former patients, volunteers and oncology staff to pay tribute to cancer survivors from throughout the area. The event also featured information about resources available at the hospital and numerous partners in cancer care.

“We celebrate your towering strength and victories as we look toward a brighter future,” Sue Brown, executive vice president of operations for Greenwich Hospital, told the audience gathered at the terrace overlooking the hospital’s Carl and Dorothy Bennett Community Garden. “Today we pause to celebrate you and wish you continued good health and happiness.”

Cancer survivorship is on the rise thanks to treatment advancements that prolong and enhance the quality of life. An estimated 15.5 million Americans are cancer survivors.

Among the event highlights were remarks from survivors. Kristin Addison of Greenwich, a breast cancer survivor, said, “my team took care of me as if I was the most important person on earth. I do not know what the future holds. It sounds cliché, but I look at my cancer diagnosis as a gift. It has made me slow down, appreciate the little things and live my life to the fullest.”