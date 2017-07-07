App enables food donations

A Fairfield restaurant has a mobile app that enables its customers to donate healthy food to help feed those in need. The restaurant is b.good, part of a chain that has outlets in 11 states plus Canada and Switzerland. There are four locations in Connecticut.

Recently, representatives of the Fairfield b.good restaurant visited Norwalk-based Food Rescue US and presented the organization with a check for nearly $300, representing donations made by customers through its app. Food Rescue collects surplus food from sources such as restaurants, and the b.good cash donation will cover the cost of rescuing enough food to provide nearly 6,000 meals to people who need them. Since opening in September 2015, b.good Fairfield has donated the equivalent of more than 39,000 rescued meals through $1,975 in cash donations to Food Rescue US.

Customers who are part of b.good’s loyalty program receive free food gifts, such as salads, smoothies or burgers, on the app from the company or from friends — the recipient has the option to share it with another friend, redeem the item or donate the value of the free food gift to a local community organization, such as Food Rescue US.

The donation by the Fairfield outlet is part of the company’s first-ever national program to distribute the meals from all of its U.S. locations to community organizations serving the needy.