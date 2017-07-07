Children’s hospital among best in U.S.

Home to the nation’s first pediatric integrative transplant clinic, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center was ranked among the best 2017-18 Best Children’s Hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s was highly ranked in four specialties: gastroenterology and GI surgery, nephrology, cardiology and heart surgery and urology. The latter two rankings are for joint programs shared with Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

“These unique collaborations and subsequent recognitions for our joint programs are proof that two competing institutions can successfully collaborate,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s, which is the only hospital in the state dedicated exclusively to the care of children.

The rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists and consider clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery and compliance with best practices.