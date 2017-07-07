New appointment for Garcia at Heineken

White Plains-based Heineken USA has named Esther Garcia as the vice president of marketing for its Tecate brand. She joined HEINEKEN USA two years ago from Heineken Spain. In the U.S., she worked on the introduction of Amstel XLight and two new flavors for Strongbow among other projects.

In Spain, Garcia had served as the senior group brand manager for Amstel and managed the Heineken brand there. Her background includes more than 17 years of brand management experience at consumer packaged goods companies such as Unilever and Kimberly-Clark. Garcia lives in Dobbs Ferry.