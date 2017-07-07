Home Good Things Happening Westchester New appointment for Garcia at Heineken

New appointment for Garcia at Heineken

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
Esther Garcia.

White Plains-based Heineken USA has named Esther Garcia as the vice president of marketing for its Tecate brand. She joined HEINEKEN USA two years ago from Heineken Spain. In the U.S., she worked on the introduction of Amstel XLight and two new flavors for Strongbow among other projects. 

In Spain, Garcia had served as the senior group brand manager for Amstel and managed the Heineken brand there. Her background includes more than 17 years of brand management experience at consumer packaged goods companies such as Unilever and Kimberly-Clark. Garcia lives in Dobbs Ferry.

Print Friendly

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here