High Ridge Brands taps Patricia Lopez as CEO

Patricia Lopez has been named chief executive officer of High

Ridge Brands Co., the Stamford-based personal care products company. Lopez was also named to the company’s board of directors.

Lopez’s resume includes 25 years at Procter & Gamble. Most recently, she served as senior vice president, general manager of the Estée Lauder and Aerin Beauty Products business in North America. There she had oversight of the flagship Estée Lauder brand as well as Aerin Beauty, a luxury fragrance and beauty brand, which together generated annual revenues of over $1 billion.

From 2012 to 2015, Lopez served as chief marketing officer of Avon Products.

High Ridge’s brands include as Zest, Alberto VO5, and Reach.

Previous CEO Jim Daniels is leaving to explore other career opportunities.