Meyers named to Holocaust center’s board

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Karin Meyers has been named to the board of directors of the White Plains-based Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center. The center’s mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the holocaust and the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect.

Meyers is a bioethicist and most recently was an adjunct faculty member at The Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Her work has been published in academic journals and she is a member of The Mount Sinai Bioethics International Consortium and The Hastings Center.