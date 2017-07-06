WCC wins innovation award

The Coaching Connection Program at Westchester Community College has been named as a 2017 “Innovation of the Year” winner by the League for Innovation in the Community College (LICC).

LICC is an international nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate innovation in the community college environment. It was founded in 1968 by the presidents of about a dozen community and technical colleges. It sponsors conferences, workshops, research and demonstration programs and publishes books and periodicals.

The competition was devised as a way to recognize significant innovations at member colleges.