Houlihan Lawrence adds CMO and CFO to its C-suite

Houlihan Lawrence, the real estate brokerage headquartered in Rye Brook, has expanded its C-suite with the appointments of a chief marketing officer and a chief financial officer.

The company recently announced that Anne Marie Gianutsos, who has headed its digital and public relations divisions, has been promoted to chief marketing officer. Nicholas Fears joins the company as chief financial officer from the CFO post at Coldwell Banker New Jersey.

Joining Houlihan Lawrence more than three years ago, Gianutsos oversaw all digital and mobile marketing, product and strategy efforts for the firm. As CMO, she now also develops Houlihan Lawrence’s creative initiatives, oversees public relations initiatives and ensures company messaging is aligned across all channels. Gianutsos previously worked as an executive marketing leader for Epicurious at Conde Nast.

A native of the United Kingdom, Fears held senior finance positions over the past 15 years with NRT, the national residential real estate brokerage based in New Jersey. As CFO of Houlihan Lawrence, according to company officials in Rye Brook, Fears works to enhance the firm’s financial reporting and to develop an effective financial, risk and operation strategy.

“By expanding our C-suite,” said Christopher Meyers, Houlihan Lawrence managing principal, “Houlihan Lawrence continues to uphold its reputation as an innovative company with advanced technologies and data-driven insights servicing the suburbs north of New York City. Both Gianutsos and Fears are imperative in leading our strategic growth initiatives and in elevating our standard for excellence in luxury real estate.”

Established in 1888 in Bronxville, Houlihan Lawrence in January was acquired by HomeServices of America Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. The firm has 30 offices and more than 1,300 agents in the suburban metropolitan region. It reported a total sales volume of $5.4 billion in 2015.