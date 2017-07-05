Fici back at Era Insite

Licensed real estate salesperson Adina Fici has returned to ERA Insite Realty Services in White Plains, according to the firm’s principal broker, Louis Budetti.

She began her real estate career in 2005 at ERA Insite. In the interim, she worked in property management, foreclosure servicing and areas related to real estate law. “I’m now in a position to bring all that knowledge and perspective back to the benefit of my real estate clients,” Fici said.

ERA Insite Realty has been headquartered in White Plains for 31 years and has additional offices in Bronxville and Mount Pleasant.