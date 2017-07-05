Sikorsky inks $3.8 billion Black Hawk deal with military

Sikorsky Aircraft has signed a $3.8 billion contract with the U.S. government to build 257 H-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The agreement includes options for an additional 103 aircraft, with the total contract value potentially reaching $5.2 billion for the Stratford-based firm.

Actual production quantities will be determined on a year-by-year basis and be based on funding allocations set by Congress and Pentagon acquisition priorities.

The deliveries are scheduled to begin in October of this year and continue through 2022.

The UH-60M/HH-60M helicopters are the latest and most modern in a series of Black Hawk variants that Sikorsky has been delivering to the Army since 1978. Owned by Lockheed Martin, Sikorsky said the models provide additional payload and range, advanced digital avionics, better handling qualities and situational awareness, active vibration control, improved survivability, and improved producibility.

“This contract will provide our Army, sister services and allies with state-of-the-art modernized helicopters to complete crucial missions and save lives,” said Billy Jackson, the utility helicopters project manager for the U.S. Army. “Moreover, this effort will stabilize our manufacturing base and control long-term costs, and ultimately provide significant savings to the taxpayer.”