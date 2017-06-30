Stamford YMCA launches summer institute

The Stamford Family YMCA on June 26 started its LEAD College and Career Readiness Summer Institute for 26 Stamford High School students. The 8-week program is an expansion of The Y’s Leadership, Enrichment, Acceptance and Development After-School Program.

Students take field trips to business and educational destinations in Fairfield and New Haven counties, New York City and New Jersey.

Organizations providing career-oriented tours of their operations include Thomson Reuters (New York City office), the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Legg Mason and GE Capital (Stamford offices), Stamford Hospital, Yale University, The Lion King (Broadway show, discussion with cast and crew), the New York Mets (includes a game), Stamford Police Department (workshop and career briefings), Six Flags Great Adventure Theme Park (fun and career briefings) and UCONN School of Business (college briefings).

The inaugural program is funded by grants from the State of Connecticut 21st Century Community Learning Center and AT&T.