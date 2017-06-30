Majewski receives entrepreneur award

The founder and managing partner of Greenwich-based Eagle Point Credit Management LLC, Thomas P. Majewski, has received an EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 Award in the financial services category. EY, although its own legal entity, is related to Ernst & Young Global Limited.

Majewski accepted the award during a gala at the Marriott Marquis in Manhattan on June 22.

Eagle Point was founded in 2012 by Majewski in partnership with affiliates of Stone Point Capital LLC. It is a specialist investment manager focused on collateralized loan obligations. In 2014, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. As of May 31, together with its subsidiaries, Eagle Point Credit Management has approximately $5 billion under management.

Majewski said, “I especially want to thank my partners Dan Ko and Dan Spinner for sharing in the vision and management of Eagle Point to help me guide and grow the firm since its inception.”