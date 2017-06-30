Nocek joins Lincoln Property

Greenwich resident Chris Nocek has joined the Greenwich office of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. The commercial real estate company has more than 6,800 employees in 38 U.S. cities and six cities in Europe. It offers tenant and landlord leasing, investment sales and property management in Connecticut and Westchester County.

Nocek will be an associate focusing on office, industrial and retail leasing.

Nocek spent the last two years at Merrill Lynch in Fairfield working in private wealth management.