Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Nocek joins Lincoln Property

Nocek joins Lincoln Property

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE

Greenwich resident Chris Nocek has joined the Greenwich office of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co.  The commercial real estate company has more than 6,800 employees in 38 U.S. cities and six cities in Europe. It offers tenant and landlord leasing, investment sales and property management in Connecticut and Westchester County.

Nocek will be an associate focusing on office, industrial and retail leasing.

Nocek spent the last two years at Merrill Lynch in Fairfield working in private wealth management. 

Print Friendly

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here