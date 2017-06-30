McCoole joins HomeServices

Realtor Clodagh McCoole has joined the Darien office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

Wendy Lynch, who leads the Darien office, said, “She has a wealth of experience in advertising and is very knowledgeable in building recognition using Pinterest, Instagram and Facebook to reach the maximum audience. Clodagh’s knowledge of interior design through courses completed in London and Connecticut will be invaluable.”

McCoole’s career in advertising and writing has taken her from Ireland to London to Connecticut to Hong Kong and back to Connecticut. Since recently taught swimming at the Darien YMCA and worked at The Glass House in New Canaan.