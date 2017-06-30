Simone Development buys Elmsford warehouse for $5.45 million

A former food distributor’s approximately 35,000-square-foot warehouse at 90 Fairview Park Drive in Elmsford was sold this month for $5.45 million to Simone Development Cos., the Bronx-based owner and developer of multiple residential and commercial properties in Westchester.

The seller, J & D Jeraci LLC, is an entity of Jeraci Food Distributors Inc. The family-owned business, which specialized in imported Italian products, closed last October and the owners “then decided to sell the building,” said broker Michael P. Rao, president of New York Commercial Realty Group in Harrison.

New York Commercial Realty Group was the sole broker in the sale and will lease the flex building for Simone Development, Rao said.