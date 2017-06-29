Aldrich receives $20,000

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has announced an Art Works award of $20,000 to The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield. The funding will support the launch of “Art Opens Doors,” a program in partnership with Side by Side Charter School in Norwalk.

The program is distinguished from other art outreach initiatives because it impacts the curriculum and school culture by direct engagement with the Aldrich, which will provide exhibits and teaching artists. There will be museum-based and in-classroom programs aimed at pre-K through 8th graders. The Aldrich and Side by Side Charter School have been working together on other programs for about six years.