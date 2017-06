Peter McDonough has joined The Pi Group of Danbury and New York City, a personnel/talent recruiting firm in the field of consumer goods. It operates as Perpetual Insights, Pi Executive and Perpetual Ambition. McDonough has executive experience in marketing at Procter & Gamble, Gillette and Black & Decker.

Most recently, he was president, chief marketing and innovation officer for Diageo, where he oversaw the North America spirit company’s portfolio of brands.