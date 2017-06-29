James named to the bank’s board

Stamford-based First County Bank has named Juanita T. James to its board of directors. She currently is president and CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and was named to the bank’s board at its June 21 meeting.

“Juanita’s community involvement through volunteerism and business leadership are renowned. She brings substantial business expertise to our board,” said Rey Giallongo, First County Bank’s chairman and CEO.

James has an extensive background in community and volunteer service and has received accolades that include being honored as a Stamford “Citizen of the Year” and being named by the NAACP as among the “100 Most Influential Blacks in Connecticut.”