Operation Fuel elects board members

Three members were named to the board of directors of Operation Fuel during the organization’s annual board meeting in Hartford.

They are Chuck Anderson of Avon, a public assistance consultant for the state of Connecticut’s Department of Social Services; Daniel Canavan of Fairfield, regulatory counsel for UIL Holdings Corp.; and Camilla Jones, of East Hartford, director of Social & Youth Services for the town of Bloomfield. Canavan and Jones previously had served on Operation Fuel’s board.

A private, nonprofit program, Operation Fuel provides emergency energy assistance year round through its statewide network of fuel banks to lower-income working families along with elderly and disabled persons who are facing financial difficulties.

Operation Fuel has received the highest rating possible from Charity Navigator, which is one of the nation’s leading charity evaluators. For more information or to make a donation, visit operationfuel.org.