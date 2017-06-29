Greenwich sidewalk sale

The Greenwich Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its Sidewalk Sale Days. This year’s event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 13, 14, and 15. On July 16 operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featuring more than 120 retail stores, this event usually attracts thousands of shoppers to find savings and values from the participating retailers, restaurants and businesses.

In addition to the many participating retail stores, this year’s event will feature live music throughout the weekend on the front lawn of the Board of Education building, 290 Greenwich Ave. For more information, call the chamber at 203-869-3500 or visit Greenwichchamber.com.