Summer arts programs

Beginning July 10 the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University is once again offering Summer Camp Intensives in hip hop dance, graffiti, fashion and singing for the stage.

The Summer Intensives give campers the opportunity to work with professional local artists who are highly regarded in their fields. Sessions will run Mondays through Thursdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and cost $180 per week.

The classes include:

• Fashion Design (almost sold out) — July 10-13 for ages 10 to 14. The instructor is Sooo-z Mastropietro who holds a BFA in fashion and textile design from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

• Hip Hop — July 17-20 for ages 9 and up. The instructor is Brian Herman who is part of the dance duo Double Up.

• Graffiti — July 24-27 for ages 10 and up. The instructor is graffiti artist Julius Cavero, also known as T-Kid170, who travels the world giving workshops on the power of positive expression and graffiti art.

• Singing for the stage — July 31 to Aug. 3 and Aug. 7-10 for ages 11 and up. It is led by Juilliard-trained soprano Lucia Palmieri.

• Bass Camp — Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A one-day intensive of double-bass mania with some of the area’s most active bass players for players at all levels. Bring your own bass. $100 fee includes T-shirt, music and folder.

Registration is available online at quickcenter.com/education, in person at the university box office Monday through Friday noon to 4:30 p.m. and prior to performances, or call 203-254-4010.