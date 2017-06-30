Stamford Health adds osteoporosis center

Stamford Health has opened a new osteoporosis center at 292 Long Ridge Road in Stamford as a part of its endocrinology department.

“Endocrinologists specialize in helping prevent, diagnose and, if needed, treat osteoporosis and other metabolic bone diseases,” said Bismruta Misra, medical director for the Stamford Health Medical Group Endocrinology, as well as the new osteoporosis center. “But by offering a multidisciplinary team with varying expertise through our new center, our program can provide comprehensive, individualized treatment regimens and preventative care.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 53 million people in the U.S. either have osteoporosis or are at high risk due to low bone mass. One in two women over the age of 50, and one in four men over that age, break a bone due to osteoporosis. One in five people with a hip fracture die within a year of the fracture.

Osteoporosis can occur at any age, although the risk for developing the disease increases as one gets older, the NIH added.