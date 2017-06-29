Bankwell looks to open branch in Darien

Bankwell Financial Group has applied to the Connecticut Department of Banking for approval to open a branch in Darien at 1063 Boston Post Road.

The move follows the closing earlier this year of a loan office at 855 Main St. in Bridgeport, which had opened in 2012. Bankwell subsequently acquired two banks, The Wilton Bank and Quinnipiac Bank & Trust.

Following the Bridgeport closing, the New Canaan-based bank “redeployed our team members to more efficiently utilize the space acquired during these two acquisitions,” according to a spokesperson.