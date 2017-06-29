Home Banking & Finance Bankwell looks to open branch in Darien

Bankwell looks to open branch in Darien

Kevin Zimmerman
1063 Boston Post Road

Bankwell Financial Group has applied to the Connecticut Department of Banking for approval to open a branch in Darien at 1063 Boston Post Road.

The move follows the closing earlier this year of a loan office at 855 Main St. in Bridgeport, which had opened in 2012. Bankwell subsequently acquired two banks, The Wilton Bank and Quinnipiac Bank & Trust.

Following the Bridgeport closing, the New Canaan-based bank “redeployed our team members to more efficiently utilize the space acquired during these two acquisitions,” according to a spokesperson.

