Aetna leaving Hartford for Manhattan

Following months of talks and threats about moving its headquarters out of Connecticut, insurance giant Aetna will do just that – but said that the majority of its 5,800 employees would remain in Hartford.

At least for now.

Aetna is investing $89 million to transform the 145,000-square-foot building at 61 Ninth Ave. in Manhattan’s Chelsea district, according to Empire State Development, New York State’s economic development agency. The firm said it would move about 250 employees to the building in late 2018.

“New York City is a knowledge economy hub and a driver of the innovations that will play a significant part in our ongoing transformation,” Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini said. “Many of the roles in our new office will be filled by innovators from the area’s deep talent pool, which will be an invaluable resource as we consider additional investments in the city going forward.”

“While Aetna has decided to move 250 jobs to New York City, the vast majority of their nearly 6,000 employees in Connecticut will stay here,” Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy said.

“At the same time,” he added, “this is an important reminder that to be competitive, Connecticut state government must immediately take the necessary steps to produce a balanced biennial budget with recurring measures to reduce spending and structural solutions to our long-term problems. We must also continue to invest in the revitalization of our cities.”

In a statement, the insurer said that “Aetna’s long-term commitment to Connecticut will be based on the state’s economic health. The company remains hopeful that lawmakers will come to an agreement that puts Connecticut on sound financial footing, and that the state will support needed reforms to make Hartford a vibrant city once again.”

Either way, the move marks a significant milestone in Hartford’s history. Aetna has been headquartered there since it was founded in 1853.

“Aetna’s decision to call New York home is another testament to the Empire State’s extraordinary economic momentum,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “New York has a deep, diverse talent pool and pro-growth environment that businesses need to succeed, and today more companies are choosing New York to grow and diversify their business.”