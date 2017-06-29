Indian Point Unit 2 returns to service following repairs

Indian Point Unit 2, one of two reactors at the Buchanan nuclear plant, is back online after it was shut down Monday in response to an issue with a water pump.

Plant operator Entergy Corp. said the reactor returned to service Thursday morning after the company completed repairs and inspections on a speed control system for one of the unit’s two main boiler feed pumps.

The pumps feed water into the plant’s four steam generators. The water is heated and turned into steam for electricity production. Control room operators at Indian Point manually shut down Unit 2 Monday afternoon in response to an issue with the water pump’s speed control system, which matches pump speed to turbine load.

The site’s other reactor, Unit 3, remained in service throughout the shut down.

According to the terms of a deal reached with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in January, Entergy is expected to close the 2,000 megawatt plant by 2021.