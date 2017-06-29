Malloy signs law to allow autonomous vehicle testing

Gov. Dannel Malloy has signed into law legislation that will create a pilot program allowing manufacturers and fleet service providers to test fully autonomous vehicles in Connecticut. The legislation establishes strict standards for testing under the program and requires participating municipalities to enter into agreements with autonomous vehicle testers.

“Signing this legislation into law will help put Connecticut at the forefront of a pioneering, burgeoning industry that by all accounts is pushing the future of innovation in this important sector of our economy,” Malloy said. “We are showing this industry and those around the country that we promote the development of these kind of forward-thinking, technology-driven products in Connecticut. I refuse to let our state be outpaced as this technology grows.”

The governor stressed that the final language in the adopted law includes specific qualifications on the testing of such vehicles, only allowing them to be conducted through limited and controlled testing areas.

“I’ve spoken with business leaders, engineers and organizations who want to be partners with Connecticut in the advancement of this new endeavor, while of course insuring public safety and public convenience aspects are met,” said state Sen. Carlo Leone (D-Stamford), co-chairman of the Transportation Committee.

The legislation is Public Act 17-69, An Act Concerning Autonomous Vehicles. It was adopted in both chambers of the state legislature with what Malloy’s office said was “broad, bipartisan support.”