Ride-sharing may be legal across Westchester County as of today, but legislators say they will continue to keep a close eye on companies like Uber and Lyft that provide the service.

On the same day ride-sharing was expanded statewide as part of New York’s $153 million budget, Democratic members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators announced the formation of a task force that will monitor the safety and economic concerns posed by ride-sharing in the county.

“While we have always been advocates for safe ride-sharing, we are excited to form a team that will help ensure a smooth rollout in Westchester County,” Majority Leader Catherine Borgia from Ossining said. “This task force will closely observe public safety, economic, customer service and traffic congestion concerns and make sure Westchester is utilizing best practices.”

The task force will monitor ride-sharing operations during the first six months of its expansion into Westchester and will then share financial solutions and safety recommendations with the Board of Legislators and Westchester County Executive Robert Astorino.

“Since the State Legislature passed a law in April permitting ride-sharing in New York, I have been looking forward to the benefits that companies like Uber and Lyft bring to our communities. Across the country, ride-sharing has proven to be a significant driver of economic opportunity, a safe and affordable transportation option, and a means of reducing traffic and pollution,” said Legislator Ben Boykin of White Plains. “While I welcome ride-share apps in our communities, it will be on us as legislators to stay vigilant and work with Uber, Lyft and New York State for the best safety options and financial arrangements for ride-sharing in Westchester.”