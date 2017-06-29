A data analysis determined the average price for a 24-pack of beer in Connecticut is $15.96.

Beer prices in Connecticut among the lowest in the nation

Connecticut beer drinkers have something worth celebrating: a new survey has determined that the state has some of the lowest beer prices in the country.

According to a data analysis published by Simple Thrifty Living, the average price for a 24-pack of beer in Connecticut is $15.96, which makes the state the fifth least expensive for this beloved beverage purchase. Michigan has the lowest prices, at $14.62, while Pennsylvania offers the greatest dent in the wallet at $21.98. New York came in at $19.25.

Simple Thrifty Living determined its price rankings based on sales of 24-packs of 12 fluid ounce cans of Bud Light and Miller Lite with prices primarily culled from Walmart and Total Wine.