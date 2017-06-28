Italian winemaker and Larchmont importer quarrel over $300,000 in payments

A Chianti producer says a Larchmont importer has failed to pay for 45,000 bottles of wine worth nearly $300,000.

Villa Vignamaggio Societa Agricola is accusing Bedford Brands Ltd. of fraud and breach of contract in a lawsuit filed on June 15 in federal court in White Plains.

Bedford Brands was founded in 1992 by Mario and Susan Belardino of New Rochelle.

Mario Belardino described the dispute differently in a telephone conversation. He said the winemaker took back cases of wine but did not credit Bedford Brands. The company would still owe money, but he’s not going to pay the balance until he gets the credit.

“That’s the only leverage we have,” he said. Calling it a fraud is “capricious and subject to sanctions under the law.”

Villa Vignamaggio has been selling Chianti to Bedford Brands since 2003. But three years ago, the lawsuit states, Bedford stopped paying.

The wine producer said it continued to ship wines based on promises that payments would be made.

In 2015, Villa Vignamaggio and Bedford Brands agreed on a payment schedule for invoices going back 18 months. But when checks were deposited, according to the lawsuit, they were rejected for insufficient funds

Belardino said the checks were returned because a bookkeeper had determined that the invoices had already been paid.

Villa Vignamaggio contends that Belardino continued to assure the winemaker that invoices would be paid. So, shipments continued.

Belardino informed Villa Vignamaggio last year that Bedford Brands was closing. Its wholesale wine license expired at the end of September, according to the New York State Liquor Authority.

By the time the winemaker stopped shipping to Bedford Brands, the lawsuit states, it had not received payments for 5,645 cases of wine worth $332,741. Villa Vignamaggio said it recovered some wine from Bedford’s inventory, leaving a balance on 4,700 cases.

The lawsuit also names Susan Belardino, David Belardino and Bedford Brand’s financial adviser, Delta Capital Group and its president Bradford Mead.

“My son and wife had nothing to do with it,” Mario Belardino said. “They’re trying to put pressure on me and my family. That’s really bordering on the unethical.”

He said his family is well known in the community. “People could read this the wrong way and it could ruin our reputation.”